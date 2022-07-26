Charu Asopa's Mother Takes Indirect Dig At Her Kids For Cutting Ties With Her?

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa has been making the headlines for quite some time now due to their personal life. The actress recently revealed that she has decided to part ways with Sen. This led to a series of accusations from both sides with Rajeev even saying that Charu did not inform him about her first marriage. It is also being reported that Charu, her brother Chetan and his wife Monika have cut ties with Charu’s mother.

Now, Charu’s mother Neelam has opened up about her kids cutting ties with her. As per a video shared by Charu’s sister Chintan Asopa, Neelam said, “If you have a good husband-wife relationship, it doesn’t mean your life is successful. All relationships are important. I have seen today’s youth, if they are able to maintain a cordial husband-wife relationship, they think they have managed everything in their life well. If a son distances himself from his family after marriage, he begins to see a mother, daughter and other relationships in his wife, and he breaks all ties with others."

She added that every relationship has its own value and one is a failure if they are only maintaining one relationship in life. “You can’t break old ties for new ones. Shaadi ke ek saal baad hi, they distance themselves from their parents," Neelam added.

Charu and Rajeev, who got married in 2019 hit a rough patch and filed for their divorce earlier this year. Recently, Rajeev also accused Charu of playing the victim card, to which the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai fame responsed by saying that she is ‘done washing one’s dirty linen in public’.

