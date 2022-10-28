'Cheap Publicity Stunt': Fans on Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey's Romantic Poses

Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra are making headlines these days for their upcoming music video, titled Tere Jism Se. Recently, the poster of the music video was launched, and the event witnessed some sizzling chemistry.

Paparazzi caught this on-screen duo giving some romantic poses. However, Karanvir’s closeness with Poonam has not gone down well with people on social media. A video of these two is viral on social media even as the users trolled Karanvir Bohra badly.

“Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra during an event in Mumbai," read the caption to the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Poonam and KV posed for the cameras in a very romantic manner. The video of the two of them having fun and admiring each other is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Karanvir is looking at Poonam, and the cameraman asks him to look at her like a camera, to which Karanvir jokes, “I should see you or see Poonam."

The closeness of these two actors has piqued the interest of social media users. Many users commented on the video mocking Karanvir Bohra, with many calling it a cheap publicity stunt.

Along with Poonam Pandey and KV, Shivam Sharma will also be seen in the music video but he was not present at the poster launch event. Even on the poster, only Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra have their faces. According to reports, Shivam Sharma was in Delhi at the time of the poster launch event.

