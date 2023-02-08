Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has withdrawn her anticipatory bail plea filed in the Kerala High Court in a cheating case registered against her and two other persons for not showing up at an event in the state. According to the complainant, the 39-year-old actress, along with her husband Daniel Weber, and the Chief executive officer of Suncity media entertainment Sunil Rajani, Mumbai committed a breach of contract by not turning up for the show and also for not returning the money collected for the show.

This comes after the high court is considering quashing the case. The complaint was lodged by an Ernakulam native, who alleged she cheated by taking advance for a stage show but fell back on the promise. The case was registered in 2019. Charges of betrayal of trust, fraud and embezzlement were filed against the actress.

Advertisement

The petitioner also claimed that the show’s date and time were shifted several times due to various reasons including the time when the flood had hit the state. The show was scheduled for Kozhikode then it was shifted to Kannur and then to Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai. The show was on and then kept on Valentine’s Day.

Earlier, the high court extended the hearing until February 7 and ordered to not arrest them.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the film Oh My Ghost which was released in Kerala and Karnataka. It is a horror comedy where the actress portrays the role of Mayasena, a strong queen who is now a ghost. Besides this, Sunny Leone is currently also co-hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here