Check Out How Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan are Spending Their Christmas Eve

Christmas is just a day away but the tinsel town seems to be already in the festive mood. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many more seem to be stoked about the holiday season. This list has two new additions in the form of Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor Khan who respectively shared posts related to Christmas.

On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty shared a fun reel featuring her husband Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha, son Viaan, sister Shamita and mother Sunanda. The glamorous family who are in London this holiday season seemed to be cherishing the pre-festive in their red outfits. Meanwhile, the clip showcased them relishing a sumptuous Christmas meal, feeding the reindeers, hanging out with Santa Claus, some cute family pictures and more. For the caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “The best kind of Christmas is celebrating and spending this precious time with family at home," wrote the actress. Shilpa added, “And this year is special as it’s a first for Samisha. All I wish is to keep the child within us alive… always."

Meanwhile, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her son Taimur and a friend indulging in a game of Twisters and their pet dog joining them in the fun. She used two stickers in her post, one which read Activity Twist and the other said, ‘It’s XMas Eve!!".

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon be featured in the OTT series Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe. The show would also feature Bollywood sensation Siddharth Malhotra.

As for Kareena, the actress would make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.Touted to be a Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese Novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the series was shot across various hill stations of West Bengal. It would depict the story of a single parent and her daughter, who would commit a crime, and a neighbour who would help them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

