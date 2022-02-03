Chef Venkatesh Bhat Back on Cooku With Comali 3, Fans Overjoyed

The innovative cooking show on Vijay TV, Cook With Clown season 3, is all set for a new entry, of Chef Venkatesh Bhat.

The first season of Cooku with Comali had earned a legion of fans. Since it was centred around the concept of mixing comedy with cooking, it became an instant hit among the fans.

However, this season had no ‘clowns’ or comedians. Instead, it had guests such as Super Singer Bharath, Mookkuthi Murugan and Qureshi, who were invited to the show. The first week was full of their antics that the viewers thoroughly enjoyed.

A lot of actors and stars have also come on the show as guests. Manopala, Roshini Haripriya, Vidyuleka, Surya’s Sri, Grace Karunas, Ammu Abirami etc. have all entered Cooku with Comali 2. However, the show failed to grab any eyeballs, and the TRPs were very low.

Chef Venkatesh Bhat became extremely famous after working on this show, his brainchild. His cooking took this show to another level and got it unprecedented popularity. He couldn’t be on Cook with Clown 3 earlier, for he was busy on his silver screen projects. However, the latest promo has made it seem like the long wait will finally come to an end.

After a long time, Chef Venkatesh is returning to the show. Fans are naturally overjoyed to see him back since they were missing him. The promo has got fans extremely excited and they cannot wait to welcome him back.

