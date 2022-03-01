Chef Vikas Khanna's Sister Radha Dies, Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi Send Condolences

Chef Vikas Khanna is mourning the death of his sister Radha, who passed away after fighting multiple ailments. She breathed her last on February 28, due to multiple organ failure. The Michelin star chef dedicated posts to his sister after her demise, expressing his grief and heartbroken state. Khanna was very close to his sister, whom he called his ‘best friend’ and ‘soulmate’ in the posts.

‘My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP," Khanna wrote in his first post, sharing a photo of a happy moment with his sister.

His friends from showbiz, including actress Neena Gupta and producer Guneet Monga expressed shock in the comments. “Omg cant believe," said Neena, at the sudden loss. Guneet Monga commented, “Am so so so sorry," while Aahana Kumra said, “So so so sorry for your loss vikas". Actress Shabana Azmi commented, “Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas."

In the next post, Vikas made a Reel out of their pictures together and said, “Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku."

Vikas Khanna, besides being a Michelin Star chef, is also a restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian. He is one of the judges of Star Plus series MasterChef India. Khanna has produced a documentary series named Holy Kitchens, which explores the bond between faith and food. His directorial debut, The Last Color starring Neena Gupta, is a film about the daily struggles for survival on the streets of the ancient city of Banaras, India.

