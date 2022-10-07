Chellamma Fame Divya Sridhar Accuses Husband Arnav Amjath of Assaulting Her

Actress Divya Sridhar, the female lead of Vijay TV’s Chellamma, has accused her husband Arnav Amjath of having an extra-marital affair. Divya alleged that he is in a relationship with her co-star. She has accused the actor of violence, harassment, and assault. In a video clip, she said that she converted to Islam leaving behind other people in her life because of Amjath. Divya said that Arnav did not come home and that she found him with the girl he is having an extra-marital affair with.

Divya pointed out that the watchman of the girl’s apartment said they both are married. She claims that Arnav has blocked her from social media sites. Divya said that she possesses all recordings of Arnav and that girl and claimed that Arnav’s real name is Muhammad.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Arnav has filed a complaint against Divya for aborting her 3-month-old baby with one of her friends.

Arnav, meanwhile, has lodged a counter-complaint at the Avadi police station stating that he did not attack his wife. He has also presented CCTV footage that shows he was not in the house at the time. Arnav alleged that Divya, who wants to abort the child, is creating the ruckus to make him a scapegoat.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here