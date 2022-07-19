Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Announce Breakup on Their First Anniversary: 'This is Not an Ending'

Comedians Chelsea Holder and Jo Koy have called it quits. The celebrity couple made the news official on their first anniversary with a hilarious video of themselves. Chelsea and Jo confirmed that breaking up was a mutual decision and that they still respect and love each other. In the clip, Chelsea reveals that it was Jo who taught her how to be in love with herself. However, things weren't working out between the two. In her post, Chelsea explained, “In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now. I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.”

Advertisement

Even though the couple are breaking up, Chelsea claims that Jo has emerged to be one of her greatest life gifts. She explained how her creativity was doubled ever since her path crossed with him. She added, “This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by Jo Koy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future. Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground.”

The couple isn’t considering their break up as ‘ending’ instead they are treating it as a new beginning. Chelsea concluded, “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.”

Advertisement

The duo met each other almost two decades ago by a mutual friend. Jo Koy made several appearances on Chelsea’s show Chelsea Lately which ran on E! for seven years between 2007-2014. The speculation of their romance began back in September 2021 when the comics were spotted getting cozy at a restaurant. Just weeks after, the duo made their relationship public via Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.