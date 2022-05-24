Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan Praises Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Nenjuku Needhi

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Nenjuku Needhi is grabbing the headlines upon its release. The film is the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15. Nenjuku Needhi’s premise revolves around the plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu. Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Udhay’s father MK Stalin had watched the film at a special screening in Nungambakkam, Chennai. MK Stalin congratulated director Arunraja Kamaraj and its entire crew for making an excellent movie.

Now Chennai’s mayor, Priya Rajan has praised Nenjuku Needhi and congratulated its crew for making a great movie. Priya Rajan tweeted, “@udhaystalin Anna’s fire performance and the gripping narrative make #NenjukuNeedhi an awesome film to watch. Congrats to all."

Priya Rajan is the first Dalit mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation. She was elected unopposed, and her elevation to the mayor’s post is significant as it was previously held by CM MK Stalin and health minister Ma Subramanian. Priya belongs to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and is the daughter of senior DMK politician R Rajan.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Nenjuku Needhi has been receiving good reviews from both audiences and critics. The film has minted more than Rs 4 crore at the box office since its release on May 20. The Arunraja Kamaraj directorial is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and has a stellar star cast, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tanya Ravichandran, Aari Arujunan and Shivani Rajsekhar. Udhayanidhi is playing the lead role of IPS officer Vijayaraghavan. Ayushman Khurrana had played this role in the original Bollywood film.

Nenjuku Needhi is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s autobiography Nenjuku Needhi. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed the music for the film.

