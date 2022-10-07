Chethan Cheenu to Headline Gentleman 2 Helmed By Gokul Krishna

The second part of the 1993 blockbuster Gentleman will be headlined by Chethan Cheenu, producer KT Kunjumon has said. In 1993, Kunjumon produced Gentleman starring Arjun, Subhashri, and Madhubala. Sharing the update on his Twitter handle, the producer wrote, “Mega announcement- Chethan Cheenu will be the lead actor of mega-producer KT Kunjumon’s Gentleman 2 directed by A Gokul Krishna."

Meanwhile, the team Gentleman is also celebrating the belated birthday of Chethan Cheenu. “Birthday celebration of our mega movie Gentleman2 hero Chethan Cheenu. Belated HBDChethan. Stay blessed always, “read another tweet from the producer. A few pictures wherein crew members have reached Chethan’s house and celebrated the occasion have also been shared.

Gentleman was a blockbuster, directed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Kunjumon under the banner of A.R.S. Film International. The film was released on July 30, 1993, and at the time, no distributor was willing to distribute the film. Producer K.T. Kunjumon stepped up and decided to distribute the Gentleman. Despite the movie facing issues in theatres, it turned out to be a box office success and ran for over 175 days in theatres.

Gentleman received various accolades and awards, including 3 South Filmfare Awards, 4 Tamil Nadu State Films Awards, and 5 Cinema Express Awards. The audience and director have the same expectation from the crew of Gentleman 2 as well.

The lead actors in the film are Malayalam actress Nayanthara Chakravarthy and Chethna Cheenu. MM Keeravani has been roped in as a music composer. Keeravani has also worked for biggies like Baahubali and RRR.

Since 1999, Kunjumon has not produced any films because of severe losses. Meanwhile, he is trying to get the lost charm with his sequel. The movie will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

