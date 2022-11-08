Chetna Pande Breaks The Internet With Her 'Summer at His Best' Look

Chetna Pande, who ruled our hearts from MTV Ace of Space to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is now making headlines with her exquisite social media posts. Recently, the diva posted a few pictures on her Instagram that went viral immediately.

And why not? She looks gorgeous. Her outfit was in a total mood as she wore a digitally printed mini skirt paired with a bikini top. For accessories, she went with everything minimal but chic that included a pair of glasses and a shell choker and a bracelet. She carried a nice pretty bag as well. While posting the pictures she wrote, “summer at its best."

On the work front, she also appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Diwale. According to reports, the actress shared her experience and said in an interview, “I was working with actors, who I have grown up watching. The team and the setup were just amazing, leaving me spoilt. I think I got used to it. Now when I think of it, my expectations had grown after working on Dilwale and I became very choosy. And since I wasn’t getting the kind of work I wanted, I even took a break. For me, quality has always been more important as acting is a passion and not just a job for me."

When asked if the ‘no work’ situation ever made her feel insecure, Chetna Pande stated that there is no room for insecurity when one is clear about what one want. “I’ve never taken on projects blindly or worked just for the sake of working. I’ve always believed in doing work that allows me to stretch myself. I also want the world to see all of my different sides." She went on to say that mediums had never been important to her. “Whatever work comes my way, I will always give it my all." “Right now, however, my entire focus is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as I want to do well on the show," the actor explained.

