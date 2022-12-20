Chhaad -The Terrace: Paoli Dam Starrer Premieres At Kolkata International Film Festival After Europe

National Film Development Corporation’s (NFDC) Bengali feature film Chhaad – The Terrace, starring Paoli Dam, had its India premiere at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival. Chhaad- The Terrace has been selected at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival in the Competition Section - Competition on Indian Language’s Films Section.

The film revolves around a school teacher, Mitra is unable to give up on her piece of sky. Mitra’s (Paoli) relationship with the terrace and eventually her disillusionment with the terrace is put on the forefront in the film. Even though a responsible married, school teacher and a writer, Mitra’s identity issues trigger when she is denied access to the terrace - Her open space.

Chhaad is a realistic drama starring Paoli Dam, Arunoday ‘Rahul’ Banerjee, Rajnandini Paul, and Rajnandini Paul along with a prominent cast. The film explores the protagonist, Paoli Dam attended the film festival with director Indrani and actors in support.

Speaking about the film with the media, Paoli Dam said, “I’m thrilled to see the movie making its way around the world and has already been showcased in Europe and premiered in North America, so it’s great to see it finally reaching its home viewers. Thank you KIFF, Kolkata, for selecting and screening the movie."

Ravinder Bhakar, NFDC India’s MD added, “I’m pleased to see the movie picking up momentum in festivals throughout the world. We are happy the film is now with the home country and in the region where it was envisaged. We hope the film entertains its audience once again"

Indrani also said, “This is a special moment as my home town will host the India premiere of Chhaad- The Terrace. I would like to extend my gratitude to the National Film Development Corporation for its constant support and for making a dream a reality. I am looking forward to connecting my film with audiences and lovers of open spaces."

