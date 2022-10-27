Chhath Puja 2022: Nitu Chandra And Sunidhi Chauhan Collaborate For New Song

After the success of the sixth edition of the Chhath Puja music video, actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava has dropped the next edition. This time, renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan lent her vocals to the song, which premiered on October 25. Directed by the Nation Award-winning director Nitin Neera Chandra, the music video of Chhath 2022 - Vol.07 has garnered more than 95 thousand views on YouTube within two days of its release.

Check out the music video of Chhath 2022 - Vol.07 below:

Talking about the music video, Nitin said, “We have been doing Chhath music videos for the past 6 years and this is the 7th edition." He added saying the video was special this time around because of Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice and revealed that they have worked together for his production house earlier. He further said, “Her songs have done well in the Hindi films I have directed. Her voice is so beautiful, it gave me goosebumps and it is really an honour that she is involved in one my best works."

Speaking about the importance of Chhath Puja, actress Nitu Chandra shared, “Chhath Puja is about thanking mother nature as our existence is dependent on her. It is about keeping our traditions alive. Through our production house ‘Champaran Talkies’, we try to save the rich culture and language of Bihar through our content. Chhath Puja is celebrated around the world and this song is a gratitude to nature."

Describing her relationship with Sunidhi Chauhan, Nitu said that they have worked together in the past as she sang for the first film of her production house. She further added that Sunidhi is a “beautiful person inside out." The actress also expressed, “She (Sunidhi) has always appreciated our inclination to protect and preserve the languages of Bihar and stand by us for our efforts towards the culture. I am very grateful to her for her contribution to this project. She has made the song immortal."

