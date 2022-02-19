Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Top 5 Songs in Praise of Great Maratha Warrior

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the creator and founder of the Maratha Empire is celebrated on February 19 every year. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to be one of the greatest figures in Indian history. On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, here are five songs that are sung in praise of the warrior king.

>ALSO READ: Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

O Raje

Advertisement

The song from the 2009 film Mi Shivaji Raje Bhosale Boltoy is sung by Sukhwinder Singh. This Marathi song is picturised on Mahesh Manjrekar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is in praise of the warrior king.

Bhagva Jhenda Phadkala

The song praising the historic figure and the success of the warrior-king is from the album Maharashtrachi Shaan. The song has been sung and penned by Milind Shinde. The music director of the song is Harshad Shinde.

Advertisement

Gele Jinkaya Te Gad

The song sung by Anand Shinde talks about the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his power. The lyrics of the song are penned by Madhukar Ghusle while the music is directed by Harshad Shinde.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Powda

The song is one of the most popular numbers on the warrior king and is often played on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The traditional song is sung by Shivsahir Vijay Tanpure and describes the life of the warrior king.

Jai Shivaji

The lines of the song minutely praise works and victories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The song is sung by Kailash Kher and is a part of the 2010 album Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.