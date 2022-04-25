Chhavi Mittal Dances in Hospital Ward Before Undergoing Surgery for Breast Cancer, Watch

Actress Chhavi Mittal, who revealed a few days back on Instagram that she is battling breast cancer, will be undergoing the surgery. However, the actress is showing commendable spirit and resilience and setting an example for her followers. She posted a reel on her official Instagram handle, where she can be seen dancing in the hospital room hours before going under the knife. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her dance steps to ‘Bop Daddy’ by Falz and Ms Banks. She was caught by her husband Mohit Hussein who mimicked her dancing.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill!So I’m chilling 💁🏼#preppingforsurgery."

Take a look:

She shared another photo on her Instagram handle where she can be seen lying on the hospital bed and flaunting a brave smile. She wrote, “It’s time. #breastcancersurgery." Bharti Singh commented under her post, “strong girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Actor Chhavi Mittal, a few days back, revealed on her Instagram profile that she is battling breast cancer. Now, the actor and mother of two has been updating her fans and well-wishers on social media about her “journey with breast cancer" and all the challenges she has been facing.

The 41-year-old shared that it was after a gym injury for which they had to visit a doctor that they found a lump in one of her breasts. Also, ahead of her surgery, the actor uploaded a video on YouTube, in which she can be seen having fun with her loved ones at a farm. According to the actor, “There are some things that are beyond our control." She says that we always have two choices: “One is to face it happily, and the other is to sulk." She added that “she has chosen to face it happily and as positively she can."

