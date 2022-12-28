Chhavi Mittal Embraces Breast Cancer Surgery Scar In Gorgeous Bikini Pics, Says ‘This Is What I Earned…’

Chhavi Mittal, an actor-producer and breast cancer survivor, stood out when she shared her recovery journey with the world by documenting her pains and scars as well as practical advice that helped her in her battle to get back to where she was, her life at the studio, her gym, and at home for her children. Her survival journey has been inspiring for many cancer survivors. The actress often posts glimpses of personal and professional life on social media, and her posts are always filled with positivity. 2022 has been difficult for her due to her breast cancer prognosis, and she has no qualms about her survival journey. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and posted a couple of stunning bikini pics, in which she embraced her breast cancer surgery scar.

In the Instagram pics, Chhavi is seen chilling on a beach, as she smiles and looks back at the camera. She looks gorgeous in a white bikini, and we see the actress embracing her cancer surgery scar in the stunning pics. With her hair tied in pigtails, the actress posed for the memorable pics as she did a rewind of the year 2022, before heading to the new year.

Taking to the captions, Chhavi wrote, “This is what I earned his year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.#breastcancersurvivor #2022 #rewind #yearinreview #happy2023 #2023."

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans and friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to praise her journey and the inspiration that she is.

One of the fans wrote, “Love! Tons of it," another commented, “More power to you girl 🙏🏻 it’s all behind you now." A third social media user commented, “U also earned lot of respect, loads of love, tons of luck and toooo much of well wishes!!!! The same will stay with u forever n ever!!! U look amazing and awesome!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier, Chhavi also shared a long note in which she talked about being positive throughout her cancer treatment journey. She urged her fellow cancer patients to be optimistic and assured them that even though the treatment is slow, the disease is curable in most cases.

