Chhavi Mittal Finishes Radiation Therapy, Reveals Pooja Gor Accompanied Her for A Session, See Pics

Chhavi Mittal, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery just a few weeks back, had opened up about how she had dodged chemotherapy but had to opt for radiotherapy instead. The actress had been taking all her friends, and followers along in her battle with cancer, and has been sharing regular updates. Now, the actress has revealed that her radiotherapy sessions are finally over.

Taking to her Instagram, Chhavi shared three pictures, and announced that she is finally done with radiotheraphy. She revealed, “I can’t keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I’ll be a free bird! Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story!"

She added, “I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath holding time, I would always count in my mind… Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2…."

Chhavi also revealed that her friend, and co-star from her YouTube production, had accompanied her to her session, and that made it easier for her to go through it. She said, “In this picture @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions ♀️

“How does a hippi count his wives?? Mrs hippi 1, Mrs hippi 2…"♀️♀️

Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can’t thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me! Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippi 32 #cancersurvivor"

Well, this is such a great news. Karan Grtover replied, “Gettn ready to party on ur birthday … “. Ayaz Khan wrote, “Wohoo." Parull Chaudhry commented, “happiness is seeing you happy & healthy "

