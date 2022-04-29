Chhavi Mittal Kisses Husband Mohit Hussein in Wedding Anniversary Post; Actress Pens Heartwarming Note

TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who recently went through breast cancer surgery, is celebrating her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband Mohit Hussein on Friday, April 29. No matter how difficult life has been for Chhavi, she has always maintained a positive attitude.

Since Chhavi is back at home and today marks a special day for her, the actress shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The actress, who featured in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann in her early days, can be seen kissing her husband while resting on a hospital bed in the post she shared. The lovely note she penned brings a more emotional touch to this post. “When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?" her note read.

She went on to write about her feelings for Mohit, saying, “I don’t know if you regret it now, but I would choose you 100 times over as my life partner [because] the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don’t think anyone could’ve. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we [complete] 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back."

At the end segment of her note, she asked Mohit, “Now that you know about my strengths and weaknesses, can I ask for your hand for the next 17 years too? And then we’ll reassess the situation. What say?" Lastly, Chhavi said, “I love you" and wished Mohit a happy anniversary, calling him “tall, dark, and handsome."

Another photo in the post shows Chhavi gazing at Mohit with a lovely smile.

Following the surgery, the actress revealed in a post that her mobility is improving and that the pain from the surgery will soon subside. She informed everyone about her health by sharing a snapshot of herself. “Looking at the bright day that lies ahead," she said.

Take a look :

It is clear from the latest posts how powerful Chhavi is and how prepared she is to combat the disease like a warrior.

