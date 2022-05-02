Chhavi Mittal Opens Up About The ‘Baby Steps’ She Is Taking to Feel 'Normal': ‘The Surgery Is Behind Me’

It has been a few weeks since Chhavi Mittal opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis. The actress immediately got herself treated and underwent a breast surgery. She had constantly been posting updates, and staying positive throughout this journey. Now, the actress has revealed that she has been discharged and that she is taking baby steps to feel better, and ‘normal’ again.

Taking to her Instagram, Chhavi shared two pictures. In one, she is at the salon while on the other, she can be seen posing with her friend. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “As per doctor’s orders, I had gone down to the salon at the hospital to get a hair wash. He recommended that it’s safer than trying to do it myself. I agreed. I wouldn’t deny that I was nervous and unsure, but only about whether I’d be able to walk that much… I was definitely looking forward to anything that would remotely make me feel normal!"

Advertisement

She added, “Last evening I came back home and went for a late evening walk with my bestie coz again, I just wanted to feel normal. May I take a moment here and assert that cancer is not something ANYBODY is happy about getting. But if someone does get it, it shouldn’t be the reason to be morose, scared or uncertain or to stop living your life. In fact, it’s all the more reason to live your life to the fullest! And for the care givers, these little things matter… more than you think… to uplift someone’s mood and turn them away from the precipice of negativity."

She concluded by writing, “My surgery is behind me, I’ll take around a month to fully recover, then the treatment (chemo/radiation i don’t know yet) will begin, then the cancer meds and along with it a lifestyle change will be in order. Am I low? No. Am I up for this challenge? Hell yes! Jo hai dekhenge, aur kucch accha hi karenge! As for baby steps, I’ll get my nails done this week!"

Advertisement

Chhavi Mittal has been inspiring throughout her battle. We hope she gets better soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.