Chhavi Mittal Pens Motivating Note On Her Birthday, Says 'Last Year Tried and Tested In Unthinkable Ways'

Chhavi Mittal has been vocal about her breast cancer treatment and recovery from the same. The actress, who underwent surgery in April this year, often shares her thoughts on social media. Mittal, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sunday, took to social media on the same day and penned down a motivating note.

Chhavi talked about how the last year has tried and tested her in all ways and added that it also made her realise who her real friends are. In a sporting way, Chhavi mentioned that she is ready to take all other challenges and shared that the ‘excitement of life is just getting started’.

“Although at every birthday I feel wiser, prettier, smarter, hotter, intelligent (there’s no such word btw), funnier and I feel like life was never better. But trust me when I say, today when I turn 42, I swear I’m all of those things and beyond! The last year has tried and tested me in unthinkable ways… the sciatic nerve going dead for months causing me to limp, the breast cancer, the emotional turmoil, the ups and downs, the good friends who failed to stick around, the not so good friends who became joined with the hip for life… the journey truly never ends till it ends. But one thing I’ll tell ya… the excitement of life is only just getting started…Any more challenges? Bring it on 42!" she wrote. \

Fans were quick to shower love in the comments section. “So proud of you super girl …u are truly an inspiration," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Happy Birthday brave, talented, hardworking, wise Chhavi!!!" “Happy birthday beautiful soul, inspiration for me….always be happy," a third comment read.

Earlier, Chhavi also shared a long note in which she talked about being positive throughout her cancer treatment journey. She urged her fellow cancer patients to be optimistic and assured them that even though the treatment is slow, the disease is curable in most cases.

