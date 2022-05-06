Chhavi Mittal Reveals She Dodged Chemotherapy, Pens Emotional Note for Husband Mohit Hussein

Chhavi Mittal has become an inspiration to many. The TV actress was diagnosed with breast cancer a few weeks ago. She immediately opted for a surgery and is now cancer free. What makes her the inspiration for many is how she has been documenting her journey, from the detection to being hospitalized, to being discharged and now trying to be back to ‘normalcy’. Today, Chhavi took to her social media to share another update on her condition, and also wrote a loving note for husband Mohit Hussein.

Taking to her Instagram, Chhavi revealed that her husband Mohit has the ability to lighten any situation. Sharing a picture together, she wrote, “When the doctor told us after studying the histopathology report, that I have to be on cancer meds for the next 10 years starting today, and that one of the side effects is mood swings.. @mohithussein asked him.. “you mean even more??" Everybody laughed heartily… That’s how well he knows me, and that’s how he can make light of things! I can’t love anyone as much as I love you, and noone can love me as much as you do! You never snap (OK rarely), you are patient with me, you are caring, you are undemanding, and you are so large hearted! Like I tell you, what would I do without you!"

Advertisement

She also shared an update on what’s the course of action next and wrote, “For everybody wanting to know the next steps.. I was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with Radio therapy. That begins in the last week of May. I need to raise my right arm above my head for that and hence the physiotherapy starts today. Its too too painful right now, but I’ll get there soon!"

Advertisement

Well, we are glad that Chhavi Mittal is doing better and we wish her a speedy recovery.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.