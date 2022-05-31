Chhavi Mittal Shares Her Dilemma on What Bra She Should Wear Post Her Surgery Amid Radiotherapy

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last month, has been sharing snippets from her recovery journey on social media. From the time of diagnosis to post-surgery precautions, Chhavi made it a point to keep everyone in the loop. Now, the latest update on Chhavi's timeline is about Radiotherapy, which is a part of her post-operative care.

On Sunday (May 29), Chhavi shared a selfie on Instagram and opened up about her dilemma pertaining to a bra situation. Chhavi wrote, “The surgeon says to wear tight bras for support, but the radiotherapy doctor says to wear no bear or loose ones.” She added the hashtag “Dharamsankat.”

She added, “Although I try to listen to them both and find a middle ground, this weekend I came to the farm and for the travel, I wore a sports bra, which was not the best decision. I feel swelling and pain which could be due to the rude shock of the travel or maybe mild side effect of the radiation. But nevertheless, chilling like a villain because this will be over before I know it!”

Earlier Chhavi shared a video with her daughter where they both are seen grooving on the viral trend. In the video, the duo was seen twinning and enjoying the moment together.

Chhavi has also shared her experience of her first day of radiotherapy as it went eventful. As she mentioned in her caption, “The machine had a fault and while they fixed it I went to office till they called me back. The only discomfort I felt was that the room was super chilled and I was shivering. I could barely stay still! These beautiful markings you see on my body are to ensure that the radiotherapy is directed towards the correct areas only. I have to keep these till the radiotherapy lasts (1 month).” https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd7Z74UsXvT/

Chhavi Mittal is known for her role in Shitty Ideas Trending.

