Chhavi Mittal Shares Her 'Journey With Breast Cancer': 'Don’t Want To Make It An Emotional Struggle'

Actor Chhavi Mittal, a few days back, revealed on her Instagram profile that she is battling breast cancer. Now, the actor and mother of two has been updating her fans and well-wishers on social media about her “journey with breast cancer" and all the challenges she has been facing.

The 41-year-old shared that it was after a gym injury for which they had to visit a doctor that they found a lump in one of her breasts. Also, ahead of her surgery, the actor uploaded a video on YouTube, in which she can be seen having fun with her loved ones at a farm. According to the actor, “There are some things that are beyond our control." She says that we always have two choices: “One is to face it happily, and the other is to sulk." She added that “she has chosen to face it happily and as positively she can."

While talking about the messages that came her way ever since she made an announcement about her breast cancer, the 41-year-old said, she got a lot of ‘good wishes’ and “prayers”, and it gives her “a lot of strength”. Chhavi also said that if she can “inspire a single person” then she “would love to do that.”

The actress got emotional while talking about it and had a message for other women fighting breast cancer. According to her, " it’s not necessary to show your ability to exert effort all the time. Everyone has their weak moments, and there’s nothing wrong if feeling bad about yourself." She continues, “It is a physical struggle, the body goes through a lot. I don’t want to make it an emotional struggle and try to be as strong as I can."

