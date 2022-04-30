Chhavi Mittal Shares Her Post Cancer Surgery Struggle, but Remembers to Carry Her 'Childish Smile'

Chhavi Mittal is putting up a strong fight against cancer and is sharing every moment of her journey with her fans and well-wishers. The actress recently celebrated her wedding anniversary in the hospital ward recently. Now, she has shared her struggle with her ‘body fluid drain bag’ post her breast cancer surgery. Chhavi shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen holding something in her hand which looks like a fluid bag. She penned a note saying that this is the reason she is not being discharged and she wants this off of her. However, the actress is still carrying her bright smile.

She wrote, ““Wherever you go, no matter the weather, carry your own sunshine".

Anthony J.Angelo I always carry my sunshine, but nowadays I’m also carrying this body fluid drain bag with me coz it’s stitched to my body rn ‍♀️. Basically a mandate with every big surgery. This is the reason I’m not being discharged and I sincerely, truly, madly, deeply want this off of me!"

She also revealed that she is awaiting her histopathology report. “The other thing that I ALWAYS carry with me, NO MATTER WHAT, is my childish smile.. when the doc asks me how I’m doing today, I flash my smile and say, “I’m in pain". Trust me that really helps make things better!This is a must-try tip for you today. May not take the cancer away, but will surely wipe away the pain. Today’s update: waiting for the histopathology report to know the next steps for treatment. Wish me luck #gettingthere."

Take a look at the post:

Actor Chhavi Mittal, a few days back, revealed on her Instagram profile that she is battling breast cancer. Now, the actor and mother of two has been updating her fans and well-wishers on social media about her “journey with breast cancer" and all the challenges she has been facing.

