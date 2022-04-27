Chhavi Mittal’s Husband Mohit Hussein Says Battle Against Cancer Is Not Individual, Calls Her ‘Hero’ and ‘Warrior’

TV actress Chhavi Mittal had been battling breast cancer. She underwent a treatment a day back, and has emerged cancer free now. But, she is still in a lot of pain from the procedure. Now, her husband Mohit Hussain has opened up about her battle against cancer

In an interview with IANS, Mohit Hussein said, “I feel the best I can do in this situation is to be as supportive as possible. I’m making sure that my wife is in the best frame of mind. It is not just an individual battle for her. It is a family battle and we are making sure to win over in this journey. I’m trying my best to be a shield around her."

He also added, “She’s been very strong about everything. She’s really moved ahead while cooperating with all of it and that is inspiring. I really didn’t think I could admire or love my wife more than I do, but after all of this, I do. I call her my hero and warrior."

He also added that it is important for spouses to lend emotional support at times like these and said, “I think mental and emotional support is what is of utmost importance. Physical trauma heals biologically but emotional trauma can sometimes have a very long term impact so it’s important to be emotionally available. I feel every man should be responsible to be there for his wife in such situations."

Chhavi took to Instagram a day before to reveal that she is cancer free and thanked Mohit for his constant support. The actress had posted a picture in her hospital gown today and wrote, “It’s amazing how quickly we forget pain. The pain I felt after the C section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago.. or the excruciating pain of my back injury which also healed. I’m holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain, to focus on the time that’ll come after a few days.. coz right now there’s so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping. What’s helping though is seeing the smiles on the faces of well wishers who are coming to visit me.. and the messages u guys are sending.. typing is a struggle rn, even double tapping the msgs, but please know that I’m reading as much as i can and thank you for that. I’ve been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels ♀️ but not that i can rn."

We wish Chhavi a speedy recovery and hope she is able to post the dace reel super soon.

