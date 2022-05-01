Chhavi Mittal's Salon Session at Hospital Post Cancer Surgery is Winning Hearts, Fans Hail Her 'Positive Spirit'

After a painful surgery, actress Chhavi Mittal finally got the chance to treat herself at a salon and as usual, shared the experience on social media with her fans and followers. The actress recently underwent surgery for breast cancer and is not yet discharged from the hospital. She shared a video where she can be seen walking down to the salon in her hospital and getting her hair washed. She revealed that she also took the most painful, slowest ever, but the most refreshing shower today.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried!

Advertisement

Big achievement 😛I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today 🙈

Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there…#cancerfighter"

Fans hailed her positive spirit and sent good wishes her way. One of them commented, “What a positive spirit you having…..🙌 🙌🙌🙌❤️…. keep going…God bless you abundantly..😍," while another added, “U look super gorgeous …❤️🙌🙌🙌keep it up..Get well soon dear love u a lot…❤️❤️"

Ever since she was diagnosed with cancer, Chhavi has been sharing her journey with her followers on social media. The video of her dancing before her surgery had impressed fans once again, who were in awe of how bravely she is handling the situation.

Advertisement

She has also been giving glimpses of her life in the hospital ward post her breast cancer surgery. Recently, she celebrated her wedding anniversary in the hospital ward.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.