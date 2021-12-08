Chhorii Actress Hospitalised Due to Prosthetics Recalls Ordeal: Used to Take Painkillers Everyday

Actress Yaaneea Bharadwaj played the character of Choti Maayi in the latest horror film Chhorii on Amazon Prime Video. Most of her portions had her covered in prosthetics, to make her look like a charred woman and her terrifying, ghost-like look has been appreciated a lot in the movie. She said about her transformation, “The prosthetics used to take 3-4 hours to put on and more than 2 hours to remove. Accordingly, I had to show up on the set, which was earlier than others."

“Achieving the look was very difficult, even more than how it looks to be on the screen. Taking all of it off the body was very painful. It was like a waxing experience. The small hair in the stomach used to get pulled while taking it off. I used to get rashes in that portion and it would also bleed. My ears, hands and face used to be covered in it. I could not eat with the special make up on. I used to take painkillers everyday. I used to feel feverish and get high in it. My lungs were swollen and I was hospitalised. All said and done, only few people get a chance to do prosthetics and I feel I’m lucky that way. In world cinema, prosthetics is not about how you look but how you act. Even for a shot of the hand, I used to get full prosthetics done. I only knew that I would look a certain way and had no idea that it would take a toll on my body and health. Last day of shoot I did not eat or drink anything because anything I would consume, I’d throw up. Not even salad," she added.

Advertisement

Yaaneea was seen in the Made In Heaven (2019) series earlier where she was a character actor in one of the stories. “Honestly, I would love for a big banner to sign me but I don’t have a filmi background and it is very difficult to get a launch. I had Rs 500 left in my account when I signed Chhorii. I had to do it. I did not have money to pay my rent and I did not want to ask my parents for it," she said.

Advertisement

About her decision to enter the acting profession, Yaaneea shared, “In my younger days, I used to feel acting is about the star. I have grown up watching movies on TV and they were all about the stars. That never inspired me to act. It used to send across the message that you have to look good and you have to dance. I used to feel that this does not require acting and connecting with the audience requires something else. Head On inspired me to get into acting. My dream is to do the role of a warrior. I know sword fighting and maybe I would like to do it."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.