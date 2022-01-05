Chhoti Sarrdaarni Actress Anita Raaj Reinfected Two Months After Recovering from Covid-19

Anita Raaj, best known for her role as Kulwant Kaur in Choti Sarrdarni, has tested positive for Covid-19 again. The actress has contracted the virus just two months after she had recovered from it. Although the actor is yet to issue a statement on her diagnosis, a source close to the television star has revealed that she tested positive and has been in quarantine.

“Anita ma’am tested positive for COVID day before yesterday and has quarantined herself. The entire unit of the show underwent a test and fortunately, no one else has been infected. We have fumigated and santised the set. It is unfortunate that despite following all protocols and being extra careful, one of our members has tested positive for COVID. We wish her a speedy recovery," the source told ETimes.

In October, following her recovery, she had told the publication that she had recovered and was heading back to work. Anita also had been sharing pictures from the sets before the news of her diagnosis surfaced again.

Maharashtra, among other states, has seen a huge spike in cases. On Tuesday, the state recorded 18,466 cases, with Mumbai alone reporting 10,860 new cases. The state reported 75 new cases of Omicron. Curbs are in place in an attempt to flatten the curve.

Several television actors have tested positive lately. These include The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta and Ekta Kapoor were a few stars who tested positive for the virus recently. Drashti Dhami too issued a statement on Tuesday, on Instagram, to inform fans and media that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantined at home.

A number of Bollywood celebs too tested positive for Coronavirus. These include Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Prem Chopra.

