Child Actor Anikha Surendran To Turn Leading Lady With This Malayalam Film

Yet another child actress is on her way to becoming a leading lady on the big screen. Anikha Surendran, who won our hearts as a child actress in films like Bhaskar the Rascal with South Indian icon Nayanthara, will take the lead role in Alfred D. Samuel’s Malayalam film Oh My Darling. Jinesh K Joy has written the screenplay, and Manoj Sreekanta under the banner of Ash Tree Ventures has bankrolled this project.

On Wednesday, August 17, a traditional pooja at Kumbalam in Kochi served as the film’s debut. All members of the cast and crew, including Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan, Lena, Johny Antony, and Manju Pillai, who play significant roles in the film, were present at the ceremony. The film will also star several young actors, including Melvin G. Babu, Sreekanth Murali, Nandu, Shyamprasad, Deayne Davis, Fukru, Rithu, and Sohan Seenulal. The movie features music by Shaan Rehman.

Anikha made her Mollywood debut in 2010’s Kadha Thudarunnu as Baby Anikhain. For 5 Sundarikal, she received the 2013 Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. Over the years, she has also acted in some Tamil and Malayalam movies. Her portrayal of David Nainan’s daughter in the movie Great Father, in which Mammooty starred, earned a lot of praise as well. Her Tamil films include Yennai Arindhaal and Viswasam. She has also appeared in the 2019 MX Player web series, Queen.

Anikha will be making her debut as a heroine in the Telugu film industry as well, with the upcoming remake of the Malayalam film Kappela.

