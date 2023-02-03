]Popular Marathi child actress Myra Vaikul has ruled the hearts of the audience through the series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. She played the role of Pari Yashwardhan Chaudhari, the daughter of the lead pair played by Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere. The series recently ended on January 23 and the 6-year-old actress is currently on a break and enjoying her aunt’s wedding in Nashik.

A couple of photos from her aunty’s mehndi ceremony were shared on her official Instagram handle. In the photos, Myra was seen in a green and white striped and embroidered suit, which she paired with matching white Patiala pants and a dupatta. She wore a slick neckpiece and golden bangle with a middle-parted hairdo and wore matching clips to complete her look. “Now it’s mehndi time," the caption read.

With her cute innocent on-screen performance in the show, Myra has created a huge fanbase for herself. After the photos surfaced on the internet, her fans rushed to the comment section and showered their love for the little one. One of the users wrote, “Cutie pie." Another one commented, “So Cute Pari," and many commented with red heart emojis.

Myra has now become a social media sensation. A few days back, the child actress shared a few snaps from her birthday. She wore a long beautiful lavender and sky blue contrast colour ruffled gown with a butterfly design. She completed her look with matching bow clips, gloves and a stone necklace.

Apart from this, Myra also owns a YouTube channel named World of Myra and Family. Her mother Shweta Vaikul handles all her daughter’s social media accounts and often shares adorable photos and videos of Myra.

