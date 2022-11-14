Children’s Day 2022: Bum Bum Bole to Lakdi Ki Kathi, Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Bal Diwas

HAPPY CHILDREN’S DAY 2022: India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, also fondly referred to as Chacha Nehru, had a special bond with children. Throughout his life, the great leader advocated for all the children of the nation to receive proper education for the betterment of society. To honour his special bond with kids, every year his birth anniversary, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day. On this occasion, here we have curated a list of a few Bollywood songs that aptly capture the essence of the special day.

Bum Bum Bole

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Bum Bum Bole is a peppy number from Taare Zameen Par. The song which has received melodious vocals by Shaan and Aamir Khan is penned by Prasoon Joshi. The music video of Bum Bum Bole is set against the backdrop of an art lecture, wherein Aamir Khan is trying to motivate his student to think outside the box.

Ek School Banana Hai

Featuring in the tracklist of Chillar Party, Ek School Banana Hai aptly captures the crux of the film’s plot wherein a bunch of society kids leave no stone unturned to help save an underprivileged kid and his dog. The lyrics of this song carry the hope of building a dream school that provides education to every kid, irrespective of caste and race.

Kholo Kholo

Set against the backdrop of an art competition organized by a school, Kholo Kholo is an inspiring song from the movie Taare Zameen Par. Sung by Raman Mahadevan, the poignant lyrics of this song motivate people to stay optimistic amidst difficult situations and to never back down until one has reached their goal.

Lakdi Ki Kathi

If you’re an Indian and haven’t heard this popular nursery rhyme then you must be living under a rock. Featuring from the film, Masoom, this rhyme crooned by Vanita Mishra is one of the most common children’s songs that comes to mind for most Indians.

Taare Zameen Par

Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, this emotional number is a special number to all the specially-abled children and their gurus who are beating the odds every single day but do not give up ever.

Chota Bacha Jaane Ke

This old classic is once again from the movie Masoom which articulates the jovial mood of childhood in an apt manner. The peppy number has received vocals from Aditya Narayan.

