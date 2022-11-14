Children's Day 2022: South Indian Movies That Celebrate Childhood

CHILDREN’S DAY: Children’s Day is celebrated with great zeal and zest every year to observe the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Kids have the purest of hearts and their sincerity, empathy and creativity are often shown onscreen by filmmakers across the world.

To make Children’s Day extra special for their little ones, parents can watch movies made just for them in the comfort of their homes. Today, we will focus on south movies having children as the lead stars. So, are you ready? Here’s a list of south films you can watch with your kids.

BALARAJU KATHA (TELUGU)

The Telugu family drama tells the story of a young boy named Balaraju (Master Prabhakar) who chooses to become a tourist guide to support his poor family. This movie secured the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Feature Film. It is directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana aka Bapu. MY DEAR KUTTICHATHAN (MALAYALAM)

My Dear Kuttichathan is India’s first 3D film, made in Malayalam. The movie, directed by Jijo Punnoose, is about an invisible spirit named Kuttichathan who is enslaved by a black magician and is eventually befriended by three children. This film was remade in Hindi as Chota Chetan (1998). PASANGA (TAMIL)

The film Pasanga, directed by Pandiraj, is about a group of school students and how they enjoy their school life. The movie also tells the story of two school teams and their competition. Through the entertaining drama, the director imparted some important lessons that schoolchildren should know. BETTADA HOOVU (KANNADA)

The film is directed by N. Lakshminarayan and is based on Shirley L. Arora’s novel What Then, Raman? In the movie, Ramu (Puneeth Rajkumar), the young protagonist, foregoes his love of books and desire for education in order to help his impoverished family. Rajkumar, who passed away last year, won a National Film Award for his performance in the film. KAAKA MUTTAI (TAMIL)

The National Award-winning drama directed by M. Manikandan tells the story of two young boys from a poor family and their struggle to save money to buy pizza. However, they find themselves in trouble after being beaten by a Pizza shop manager. The film depicted children’s eagerness to accomplish their dreams.

