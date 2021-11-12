Chingari, From Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's Antim Out; Fans Call it 'Most Energetic'

With only a few days to go for the theatrical release of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer film Antim: The Final Truth, the makers have released an item song Chingari from the film.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has lent voice to the song, while Hitesh Modak has given music. The song became a huge hit on social media as soon as it was released.

Earlier, Salman Khan tweeted about the song Chingari, which features actor Waluscha D’Souza.

As of now, four songs from the film have been released and all of them are being appreciated by the audience.

In the song Chingari, Waluscha D’Souza is seen performing folk dance Lavani, choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. As soon as the song was released on social media, it was declared the most energetic dance number of the year. Vaibhav Joshi has written the lyrics.

Before the item song Chingari, the makers released three songs from the film including Vighnaharta, Mere Bhai Ka Birthday, and Hone Laga.

The song Hone Laga, sung by Jubin Nautiyal features Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in a romantic setting.

In Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial, Salman Khan will be seen in the role of a Sardar cop, whereas Aayush will be seen as a gangster.

The much-awaited film is bankrolled under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Besides Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana, the film features Jisoo Sengupta, Pragya Jaisal in pivotal roles. This film will get a theatrical release on November 26, 2021.

