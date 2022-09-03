Chinnappa Devar: The Remake King and Man Behind Haathi Mere Saathi

Name of late producer, writer and actor Chinnappa Devar still commands a lot of respect in the Tamil film industry. He started working as an actor with the film Raja Kumari and started gaining popularity as a producer and writer as well. Chinnappa’s popularity soared with time and companies started procuring rights for remaking his films. Chinnappa also decided to remake one of his films after watching this trend. Deiva Cheyal was one of the noteworthy films in his career as writer and producer. He contemplated on the idea of remaking it in Hindi as well. He choose to rope in leading star in Hindi film industry Rajesh Khanna for essaying titular role.

Chinnappa also decided to work with popular music pair Laxmikant Pyarelal for composing songs. Initially, Laxmikant was apprehensive in working for this movie. He didn’t liked the idea of working with Chinnappa for some reasons. Despite his inhibitions, he agreed to compose music with his partner Pyarelal. The film was titled Haathi Mere Saathi. This film narrates the story of Raju who is orphan. He performs on the streets with four elephants. He later amasses enormous money and builds his private zoo. However things change a lot when he ties nuptial knot with Tanu.

Haathi Mere Saathi garnered a lot of success with audience applauding the story, music, direction and other aspects. The poignant storyline of Raju and affection towards his beloved elephants struck chord with audience. Delighted with the success of Haathi Mere Saathi, Chinnappa made another remake of this film titled Nalla Neram as well. Nalla Neram was equally successful at box office.

Inspired with the success of Haathi Mere Saathi and its remake, Chinnappa decided to make remakes of his other works as well. They were largely successful. However this streak of hit remakes was broken by the failure of Mera Rakshak. This was the remake of film Aattukara Alamelu. This film was a failure. Other remake Jeet Hamaari failed to perform as well. It was the remake of Thayi Veedu. Chinnappa and his production company suffered bankruptcy because of these failures.

