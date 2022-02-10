Chiranjeevi All Set to Rule Theatres Again. Here's a List of His Films for 2022

Megastar Chiranjeevi is returning to the theatres with a bang. He is currently working on a series of films and has finished the shooting for his upcoming movie Acharya. The Koratala Shiva directorial will feature Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja will play the role of the character Siddha in this action flick and Pooja Hegde, playing the role of Neelambari in the movie, will be his lady love. Acharya will star popular actors Sonu Sood, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav and Tanikella Bharani.

The film will hit the theatres on April 29, and the makers said that they will release it a month after S.S. Rajamouli’s much-anticipated period actioner RRR release on March 25.

Chiranjeevi has appeared in over 150 Telugu films and has also starred in some Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. He has bagged nine Filmfare Awards South, three Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards, and a Raghupathi Venkaiah Award. In 2006, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

The actor will also star in Godfather, a political thriller action, directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Besides him, the film stars Satyadev Kancharana and Nayanthara in crucial roles. The movie is a remake of Lucifer, which was released in 2019 and featured actor Mohanlal. Godfather will be shot in Hyderabad and Ooty. It is also being speculated that Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the movie.

Chiranjeevi will also headline Bholaa Shankar, a Telugu action drama under the direction of Meher Ramesh. It is a remake of the Tamil film, Vedalam and features Keerthi Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu, Ravishankar P and Murli Sharma.

The music of Bholaa Shankar will be composed by Sagar Mahati and it will be released under the banner of AK Entertainments.

