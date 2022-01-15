Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya Postponed Indefinitely Amid the Third Wave of the Pandemic in the Country

Director Koratala Siva’s Acharya starring Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi got postponed indefinitely amid the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country. The film was originally slated to release on February 4 this year. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The makers shared the update on social media. The statement read, “Due to the ongoing widespread of Covid, the release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi. Please stay safe and follow all the Covid protocols (sic)."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Magadheera actor, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, revealed that he and his dad Chiranjeevi will be portraying the roles of Naxals in Acharya and shared how he ended up doing a film with his father while he was caught up with the RRR shooting schedule.

Ram Charan has been prepping for RRR for a while now; he co-stars with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the SS Rajamouli-directed film. Talking about Koratala Siva’s Acharya, Ram, who is co-producing the film, shared that he wasn’t meant to act in the film but now it marks his and Chiranjeevi’s first project together in full-fledged roles.

He told BollywoodLife: ‘I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I’m a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices…like someone from outside the family of course. And we (him and Chiru sir) are playing Naxals.’

Acharya marks Chiranjeevi’s first collaboration with Koratala Siva. It is being co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.