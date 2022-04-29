Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya Projected to Gross Over Rs 25 Crore on Opening Day

Acharya, the much-anticipated Telugu action film, finally hit the cinemas on Friday. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and boasts an ensemble cast including Telugu cinema’s biggest names Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Jisshu Sengupta, and Vennela Kishore.

Based on early ticket sales, Acharya is likely to make more than Rs 25 crore on its first day at the box office. The film might gross more than the predicted amount;. According to early projections, the film will gross Rs 15 crore in Nizam alone on its first day.

In terms of screen count,Acharya has been distributed in over 1150 theatres in the domestic market, with Nizam and Ceded areas having 600+ theatres, Andhra having over 500 theatres, and 650+ overseas theatres, bringing the total screen count to over 2000. The film has opened in 200+ theatres in the rest of the country.

Fans appear to be quite thrilled about the film. If advance bookings are a sign, Acharya is receiving a fantastic reaction from cinephiles with half of the shows already booked and the rest quickly filling up.

On Friday, the film had a Telugu occupancy rate of 58.94%. Given the stars’ massive fan bases, it appears that the pattern will continue till Sunday in the home market.

On April 28, Acharya premieres were also held in the United States and other overseas nations. In terms of premiere receipts, Acharya has surpassed the half-million milestone at the US box office.

In terms of pre-release revenue, Acharya has reportedly earned Rs 9 crore in Karnataka. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film grossed Rs 107.50 crore. In the rest of India, it garnered a sum of Rs 2.7 crore. It has also made Rs 12 crore in pre-release business outside of India. In total, the film has generated Rs 131.20 Cr in pre-release revenue worldwide.

Konidela Production Company is producing the picture in collaboration with Matinee Entertainment. The film is believed to have been made at a budget of Rs 140 crore.

The project has great expectations because Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan would be sharing screen space following their last appearance in Khaidi No.150. Acharya would be a visual feast for the audience.

