Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya Runtime Locked: Report

After winning the hearts of many with his action-packed performance in Godfather, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. Directed by KS Ravindra, the highly anticipated actioner is slated to hit the big screen on January 13, next year, coinciding with Sankranthi 2023. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to generate anticipation around the film among moviegoers.

Following the release of Waltair Veerayya’s first single, Boss Party, Chiranjeevi recently unveiled the first-look poster of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja from the film on Twitter. According to the latest buzz, the makers have now locked the runtime of this KS Ravindra directorial. As per reports, the runtime of Waltair Veerayya has been pegged at 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, no official announcement about the same has been rolled out as of yet.

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, the makers left ardent fans of Ravi Teja in a frenzy by dropping the first-look teaser of the actor from Waltair Veerayya. It has been revealed that he will play the role of ACP Vikram Sagar in this action film. In the teaser, Ravi is seen fighting a group of assailants in style while holding a young goat in his arms.

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, Waltair Veerayya’s cast also boasts Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha and Catherine Tresa in prominent roles. The Telugu film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers while its music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. With its story written by KS Ravindra, the screenplay is penned by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is all set to lock horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the box office on the occasion of Sankranthi 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here