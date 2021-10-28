Chiranjeevi Announces Muhurat And Shooting Dates for 'Bholaa Shankar'

Megastar Chiranjeevi has finalized the muhurat date to start shooting for his next titled, “Bholaa Shankar". The mahurat will be on November 11, while the shooting will kick off on 15the of the same month. According to reports, Chiranjeevi has signed on a series of films, including “Acharya" under the direction of Koratala Shiva. The movie, which was initially titled

“Dussehra", is set to release worldwide on February 4.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in “Godfather", directed by Mohan Raja. Director Mehr Ramesh, who is currently shooting a short film ‘Bobby’, will be helming “Bholaa Shankar". According to reports, the film is a remake of the Tamil movie “Vedalam". Reports also suggest that Manisharma’s son Swara Sagar Mahathi will compose the music for the movie. Tamanna Bhatia is reportedly the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in this movie.

Besides Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan also stars in “Acharya", and the actors will reportedly be seen essaying the role of former Naxalites in the film. The character of Ram Charan is reportedly about 30 minutes long and is one of the major highlights in the film.

Sources say that actor Regina Cassandra will also make a special appearance in one of the songs. While Kajal Aggarwal stars as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde has been cast opposite Ram Charan.

The film is being co-produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Konidela Productions and Matney Entertainment. Fans are not just eagerly waiting for the shooting of Bholaa Shankar to begin but also for the release of “Acharya".

