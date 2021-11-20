Chiranjeevi Appeals Andhra Pradesh Govt To Help Tirupati Flood Victims

Many areas in the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh saw massive floods due to heavy rain under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. Tirumala, the holy town and the abode of Lord Venkateswara, also received heavy rain on Thursday, leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded. Tirupati, one of the most-visited pilgrimage towns in the world is currently witnessing streets and houses inundated in flood water, leaving people helpless. Heavy rain has disrupted life in the temple town and many people are stranded in different parts.

Seeing the situation, Megastar Chiranjeevi has appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to extend all possible help to the people in the flood-affected areas of Tirupati.

Chiranjeevi, who contested from Tirupati in 2008 Assembly elections said that the situation caused by flood in Tirupati is grim. Along with the government he also appealed to the fan associations, all political parties to extend help to restore normalcy in Tirupati. In a tweet he wrote, “Appeal to State Government, TTD, All Political Parties, Fans Associations & Good Samaritans to extend all possible help to restore normalcy asap."

He has urged everyone to come forward and contribute generously to various relief camps.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the concerned authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of the incessant rain.

According to media reports, The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have made arrangements for free food and accommodation for the stranded pilgrims. The Sri Venkateswara temple was closed for devotees on Friday, November 19, due to the unprecedented heavy rain.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Reddy spoke to Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan and reviewed the situation. He has asked the Collector to closely monitor the water levels.

