Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence on Ram Charan-Upsana's 1st Baby, Recalls Tearing Up When They Shared News

Superstar Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine since the news of his son Ram Charan expecting his first child with Upasana made the headlines. In December, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and announced that Upasana is pregnant. The couple has been married for six years now.

The Godfather actor, in a media interaction, opened up about becoming a grandfather and confessed he was waiting for this happy news for six years now. He also revealed that the couple shared the news of Upasana’s pregnancy when they returned from Japan after RRR was released in the country.

As quoted by Pinkvilla, Chiranjeevi said, “We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes."

Back on December 12, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan took to Twitter and issued a statement that read: “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for 10 years now. The couple reportedly met when they were in college and were introduced to each other via their mutual friends. According to a Pinkvilla report, their first meeting took place in London, where they met at a sports club. They eventually grew close as friends before they began dating each other. They got engaged in December 2021 and tied the knot on June 14, 2012.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in filmmaker S Shankar’s RC15. The untitled drama is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and distributed under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Besides Charan, the film will also feature Kiara Advani, SJ SuryahAnjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles.

