Chiranjeevi Buys House Worth Rs 35 Crore As Gift For Daughter Sreeja: Report

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi adores his daughters, and he has always had a special place in his heart for his youngest daughter Sreeja Konidela. According to reports, he had already named acres of land in Kokapet in daughters Sushmitha and Sreeja’s names. Now, the actor has reportedly gifted a new property to Sreeja.

Chiranjeevi is said to have paid Rs 35 crore for a house in MLA Colony in Hyderabad to gift it to Sreeja. Buying a house worth Rs 35 crore is nothing out of the ordinary for the megastar. If media reports are to be believed, he wants to invest all of his recent earnings in real estate. It has been reported that he purchased this house with his earnings from Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s fans are every bit excited to see him on the big screen in the upcoming action drama film Waltair Veerayya. The KS Ravindra directorial is slated to release on January 13, 2023, on the occasion of Sankranthi. Besides him, the film stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role. Her chemistry with Chiranjeevi in the song Sri Devi Chiranjeevi from the film was loved by fans.

However, in a recent interview, Shruti revealed that she did not enjoy filming the song in the snow. Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, the actress said, “I do hope and completely be very honest that I don’t have to do another song in the snow wearing a saree because physically it is so uncomfortable but I guess, people still want to see it and we will have to keep doing it. It’s extremely unsettling for a woman."

