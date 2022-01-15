Chiranjeevi Celebrates Pongal, Makar Sankranti With Extended Family

Tamil and Telugu superstars celebrated the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal with a lot of pomp and splendour. Megastar Chiranjeevi also celebrated the festival with a lot of enthusiasm and spread smiles by extending his warm wishes to the fans on social media.

To mark the celebration with fans, Chiranjeevi shared a video on his social media handle, giving a glimpse into the get-together with his extended family, which took place on Friday.

Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wished his fans, “Happy Bhogi. Happy Sankranti."

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYtMVb-otTz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video shot by Chiranjeevi features himself, brother Naga Babu and brother-in-law producer Allu Aravind gathered with their families under one roof.

The short video begins with Chiranjeevi wishing everyone a happy Bhogi and Sankranti. “Love you all," said the veteran actor as the camera panned to show the other family members. The video proceeds as Chiranjeevi moves towards the rest of his family members and everyone takes turns to wish the fans on the occasion.

The first to wish the fans was actor Varun Tej, following Allu Aravind, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Kamineni, Sai Dharam Tej, and Niharika Konidela. Everyone was seen enjoying the celebration in high spirits around a bonfire engaged in conversations.

Meanwhile, Varun Konidela also shared a video on his IG page showing the megastar attempting to make dosa on the stove.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYspY97JOZy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Dosa making 101 with the boss! @chiranjeevikonidela #Bhogi2022"

Speaking of Chiranjeevi’s work, the actor has several remarkable projects in his pipeline. The fans of the megastar are in for a big treat as Chiranjeevi has four new films coming up.

The actor has Acharya directed by Koratala Siva and a Telugu remake titled, Godfather, of Malayalam hit film Lucifer. Chiranjeevi also has director Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar and an untitled project with production house Mythri Movie Makers.

