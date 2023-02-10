SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has made the country proud by winning the Golden Globes and scoring a nomination for Oscars under the Best Original Song category. Since the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer has been soaring high, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi cannot be more proud of his son. He declared in a recent chat show that Ram Charan could have dominated him easily but gave him a little leverage.

The Waltair Veerayya actor revealed that he was doubtful if he could match his son’s performance in Naatu Naatu but since he was more experienced, he didn’t let the tension reflect on his face. Chiranjeevi shared, “After his performance in Naatu Naatu song in the RRR movie, I was a little unsure if I could stand beside him and match his performance. He’s a youngster and is in full swing after RRR, but it’s okay, he gave some respect to his father. If he wished, he could have dominated me but he gave me a little leverage, just because I am his dad."

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by MM Keeravani, the foot tapping number has made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. While the peppy song has compelled the entire world to groove to the musical masterpiece, several celebrities, irrespective of the industry they hail from, have attempted the hook step of the globally loved song.

RRR starred NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

Along with RRR, two Indian documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have also been elected to compete in the Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film categories, respectively. The 95th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

