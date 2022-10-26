Chiranjeevi ‘Deeply Disturbed’ By Sexual Assault On Minor in DAV School

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi may have stayed away from politics for some time now but that does not stop him from supporting social causes or giving out his own opinion on things around him. Lately, Chiranjeevi has been left disturbed by the highly publicised incident of a minor girl being sexually assaulted at BSD DAV Public School in Banjara Hills.

The nation has been aghast by the assault on the 4-year-old girl, allegedly by the driver of the principal of the school. While public outcry is at its peak with people demanding strict punishment for the accused, Chiranjeevi has also tweeted about the incident and said that the event has left him tremendously disturbed. He also asked for strict punishment for the accused and stated that everyone needed to work in unison to protect the future generation.

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi has appealed to the state government to install CCTV cameras at all educational institutions to ensure the safety of the children in these institutions. Tweeting in Telugu, he captioned the post, “Let such Horrors not recur ever again".

Following the incident, Hyderabad District Educational Officer (DEO) was instructed by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to revoke the BSD DAV School’s recognition. She stated that the current kids will be transferred to another school to protect them from any losses during the current academic year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi had a recent release in the form of Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, where he shared screen space with Bollywood star Salman Khan. He is now filming for Mega 154 with director Bobby. The film is titled Waltair Veerayya.

