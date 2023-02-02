Actor Chiranjeevi has been involved in numerous charitable endeavours for a long time. He has been donating to cine-workers and his fans during their hard time and crisis. Chiranjeevi also helped senior cameraman P Deva Raj after he came to know that he was struggling financially. According to reports, superstar Chiranjeevi heard of Deva Raj’s poor condition and donated Rs 5 lakh. He went to meet Deva Raj and his son at his residence in Hyderabad and handed over a cheque to them.

The cinematographer thanked Chiranjeevi for his tremendous assistance. Earlier, P Deva Raj worked with Chiranjeevi in his films like Naagu and Ranikasula Rangamma, to name a few.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently making headlines for his last release Waltair Veerayya. The action comedy film marked Chairanjeevi’s comeback at the box office after his back-to-back flop films Acharya and Godfather. The film is helmed by Bobby Kolli and also features Shruti Haasan as the female lead along with Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa in the pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with GK Mohan as the co-producer. While K Chakravarthy Reddy and Kona Venkat wrote the screenplay, Devi Sri Prasad composed the soundtrack.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the Telugu language action film Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. This movie is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Bhola Shankar also stars Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Das and Rashmi Gautam in pivotal roles. Bhola Shankar is scheduled for a theatrical release in May this year but makers have not finalised the release date yet.

