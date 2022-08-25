Chiranjeevi Looks Uber Cool As He Poses With His Wife In Unseen Birthday Celebration Pic

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 67th birthday with his family and friends by his side earlier this week. If reports are to be believed, the superstar and his family had gone to Domakonda fort, in the Kamareddy district of Telangana to celebrate his birthday. The south star shared a few glimpses of the celebrations with his family on his official Twitter account too. The pictures show Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha, actor-son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela and other members of the family.

In the first photo, Chiranjeevi looks dashing in a casual outfit and can be seen posing with his wife Surekha, who was every bit of gorgeous in a green saree with red borders. In the second picture, all the family members come together for a group click. In the last picture, the megastar can be seen giving a peck to a young family member. Sharing the pictures, he wrote: “This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together!"

Ram Charan also took to social media to drop an unseen picture with his father Chiranjeevi and to send him birthday wishes. “To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday !!" he wrote. Besides Charan, his wife Upasana also shared a photo of her father-in-law on Instagram and wished him on his birthday with a caption, “The delayed wishes on social media are cause we were busy creating memories that will be cherished forever. Happy birthday to my dearest Mamaya."

Chiranjeevi has a huge fanbase around the country and such is his popularity that his name was trending on social media on his birthday, with fans and admirers sending best wishes.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya in which he shared the screen with Ram Charan. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office. He will be next seen in Godfather, which is the Telugu remake of Lucifer, a Malayalam film.

