Chiranjeevi has got every reason to be on cloud nine these days. The Mega Star, as he is popularly called, is the talk of the tinsel town due to the success of his film Waltair Veerayya. Despite the mixed reviews, the audience loved the comedy action entertainer, which managed to mint Rs 200 crore at the box office in 10 days. Chiranjeevi is every bit happy at this achievement and took this as an opportunity to target those websites that were criticizing his film. Some websites had given Waltair Veerayya a low rating of up to 2 and 2.25. In a zoom call with NRI fans, he mocked the websites saying, “2.25 isn’t a rating for the film. Websites predicted that the film would do $2.25M in revenue in the USA." Apart from this jibe at the websites, he also enjoyed having a heart-filled conversation with the fans.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi in the role of a fisherman who helps a local police officer in nabbing a notorious drug peddler. This peddler is shown as someone who has escaped from police custody and flees to Malaysia. The film also stars Ravi Teja in an important role.

In addition to Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for another most talked about film Bholaa Shankar written and directed by Meher Ramesh. Previously, this film was going to release on April 14 but according to the latest updates, it might get postponed. As stated in reports, filmmaker Meher has not given his approval to some of the scenes due to which the release date might get shifted from April to May. It might happen that some actors may have to re-shoot some of their sequences. For those who don’t know, Bhola Shankar is the remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam starring Ajith, Shruti Haasan and others.

Vedalam narrates the story of a brother who loves his sister and sets out to fight the wrongdoers who try to harm her.

