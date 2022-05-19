Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Multi-Starrer That Never Happened

Multi-starrer films show multiple heroes and stars sharing screen space. And while recently we saw the magic of RRR, there was one such multi-starrer film with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh that never happened.

Rajamouli was successful in casting NTR and Ram Charan on the same screen. Even Acharya with the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was loved by fans but it failed to deliver success at the box office.

Even before that Nagarjuna and Chaitanya did the King of Gold together. The movie was found entertaining by the public. But the megastars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh could not appear together.

NTR and Ram Charan have already worked together with Rajamouli on RRR for what was a pan-India film. Raghavendra Rao planned a big multi-starrer movie in Telugu after the 2002 Indra. In this movie, he wanted to cast Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh as huge multi-starrer. He also wanted to direct this movie as his 100th film.

Chinni Krishna also created a story for this multi-starrer at that time. The title for the film was supposed to be Triveni Sangamam and was supposed to be based on 3 Hindu shrines. Even Allu Arvind and Ashwaneedath, along with Suresh Productions head Ramanaidu, were ready to produce the movie.

The movie couldn’t happen because of the lack of hero introduction scenes. The movie itself could have been the biggest multi-starrer in Tollywood Telugu. Rao’s 100th film would have gone down in history. But it wasn’t to be.

However, in the movie Trimurtulu, directed by K. Murali Mohan Rao, many big stars such as Balakrishna, Krishna, Krishna Raju, and Shobhan Babu acted together in a song.

