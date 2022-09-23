Chiranjeevi Pens Heartfelt Note On Completing 44 years In Film Industry; Fans Say 'Love You Anna'

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been ruling the film industry for 44 years now. In the past 44 years, Chiranjeevi has taken up diverse roles and movies- whether be it the serious private detective in Chantabbai or a dual role in Acharya; Chiranjeevi has done it all. The megastar completed 44 years in the film industry on Thursday, and to mark this occasion, the actor penned a heartfelt note.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to pen a note as he completed 44 years in the film industry. He went on to thank his fans for their unconditional love. He wrote, “Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all to this day". He added, “I owe everything to this day!" He concluded his tweet by saying, “Humbled and Grateful!" followed by folded hand emojis. The actor also added the hashtags, “#PranamKhareedu, #22Sept1978, #DebutMovieRelease". Take a look at the tweet below.

As soon as the actor tweeted about his milestone, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with happy messages. Some of the users congratulated the actor, while some thanked him for the films. One of the users wrote, “thank you, boss". Another user wrote, “Love you. Keep entertaining us". Take a look at a few more comments below.

Chiranjeevi, the Telugu superstar, made his film debut in Pranam Khareedu on September 22, 1978, and has ruled the film industry ever since. The megastar has appeared in over 150 Telugu films, as well as some Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films. In addition, he received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

The Telugu heartthrob was last seen in Koratala Siva’s directed socio-political action film, Acharya. The story centres on a middle-aged former Naxalite who now fights the Endowments Department over the theft of donations and temple finances. The film also starred Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

Now, he will next feature in Mohan Raja’s next directorial venture Godfather. The action-crime drama movie is bankrolled jointly under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the movie will also star Nayanthara in pivotal roles. Godfather is set to release on October 5, 2022.

